Local nonprofit hosts fresh food giveaway, supports dozens of BR families

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit that works with Baton Rouge teens in projects that teach life and leadership skills hosted a fresh food box giveaway Saturday (December 12) morning, and the results of the event exceeded organizer's expectations.

Volunteers with the charity, Outstanding Mature Girlz, were up bright and early at 8599 Joor Road on Saturday morning, ready to dole out food to the public by way of a Fresh Farm Box Drive Thru program that would begin at 10 a.m.

But they were surprised when lines began to form well before their opening time.

OMG represenative, Jessica Cain, told WBRZ, "We were able to serve 100 families before 10 a.m.; the line started to form about 5 a.m. this morning."

OMG partnered with The Baton Rouge Food Bank for the giveaway, eager to get free fresh fruits and vegetables into the hands of families who needed them.

Volunteers used COVID-safe precautions as they handed out boxes until 1 p.m.

The nonprofit's next event, a toy giveaway, is scheduled to take place on the weekend of December 19.

For more information on OMG, visit its website at: https://www.outstandingmaturegirlz.org/