Local law enforcement remembers those killed, injured in 2016 ambush

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office posted a message on social media to honor the law enforcement members involved in a deadly ambush three years ago today.

Two Baton Rouge Police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy were shot and killed when Gavin Long opened fire on them on July 17, 2016. Three others – two deputies and a city police officer – were shot and injured.

"We will never forget the sacrifices of Deputy Brad Garafola, Corporal Montrell Jackson and Officer Matthew Gerald," the department said. "EBRSO’s Lt. Bruce Simmons has faced a long road of surgeries and physical therapy, but he has persevered and come out stronger on the other side. Our Cpl. Nick Tullier has continued to tenaciously fight through recovery with the help of so many of your prayers and love. Please, please continue to pray for healing for Nick."

Authorities say they will never forget that tragic day and the sacrifices that were made.

"We are defined by the strength, determination, commitment, faith and love of those that gave their lives and by the strong survivors bravely paving the way forward," the department said.