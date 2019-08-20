77°
Local business gives back to community for 'Neighbors Day'
BATON ROUGE - For the second year in a row, Neighbors Federal Credit Union is celebrating its own day of service.
Monday doubled as "Neighbors Day" for the employees of the business. According to Neighbors, the tradition began last year in response to the floods of 2016.
For its day of service, Neighbors says it employees will venture to organizations across the area and volunteer their time. These organizations include the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital, The Salvation Army and several more.
The business expects about employees will contribute more than 1000 hours of labor over the course of the day.
