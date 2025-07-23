82°
Livingston deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder, DUI after road rage shooting on I-12
HOLDEN - Deputies arrested a man following a road rage shooting on I-12 at the Holden exit Wednesday evening, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
LPSO deputies said Trent Matthews, 31, fired multiple rounds from his handgun at the exit ramp around 5 p.m. before tossing the gun from the vehicle, resulting in the glass of the victim's window being shattered. No one was injured.
Matthews was booked for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons from a roadway, obstruction, aggravated damage to property and driving under the influence.
