Livingston deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder, DUI after road rage shooting on I-12

HOLDEN - Deputies arrested a man following a road rage shooting on I-12 at the Holden exit Wednesday evening, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

LPSO deputies said Trent Matthews, 31, fired multiple rounds from his handgun at the exit ramp around 5 p.m. before tossing the gun from the vehicle, resulting in the glass of the victim's window being shattered. No one was injured.

Matthews was booked for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons from a roadway, obstruction, aggravated damage to property and driving under the influence.