LIVE UPDATES: Vehicle fire near Walker exit causes heavy delays on I-12 West

A vehicle fire shut down I-12 Westbound at LA 447 (Walker) Monday around 4:30 p.m.

One lane of travel reopened around 5:10 p.m. leaving the right and center lanes blocked.

Congestion reached the Livingston/Frost exit around 5:00 p.m.

Alternate route: Exit at Livingston/Frost and take S. Frost Rd. North to 190 West to get around that closure.

