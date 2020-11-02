55°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Vehicle fire near Walker exit causes heavy delays on I-12 West
A vehicle fire shut down I-12 Westbound at LA 447 (Walker) Monday around 4:30 p.m.
One lane of travel reopened around 5:10 p.m. leaving the right and center lanes blocked.
Congestion reached the Livingston/Frost exit around 5:00 p.m.
Alternate route: Exit at Livingston/Frost and take S. Frost Rd. North to 190 West to get around that closure.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD welcomes latest round of basic training graduates Monday
-
Monday's Health Report
-
Crews working all throughout Monday to set up Election Day polling sites
-
Fraternity member arrested after alleged hazing incident that put LSU student on...
-
Police: Scam caller impersonated former BR Mayor Kip Holden, tried to get...