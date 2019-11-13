Live: Democrats hold impeachment hearings today

WASHINGTON - After weeks of closed door depositions regarding President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, today the House commences with live, televised public hearings related to the impeachment inquiry.

Click below to watch live. You can also watch live on the WBRZ Channel 2 Facebook page.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 marks a historic day for Capitol Hill as Congress holds its first public impeachment hearing in the ongoing investigation into President Trump.

Two witnesses are scheduled to testify -- U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent.

Democrats hope the two officials will strengthen their claim that President Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe

Biden with a threat to withhold key aid. Republicans are eager to disprove this assertion.

This marks the first public impeachment hearing since the Clinton era, and the House has only impeached two presidents in the nation’s history.