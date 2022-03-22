Latest Weather Blog
List of school closures ahead of inclement weather Tuesday
This story will be updated as schools announce their plans for Tuesday.
Click here for Tuesday's forecast
School districts
Ascension Public schools
-Closed Tuesday
Assumption Parish schools
-Closed Tuesday
Central Community school system
-Closed Tuesday
East Baton Rouge Parish school system
- High schools & middle schools dismiss at 11:45 a.m.
- Elementary schools dismiss at 12:45 p.m.
Iberville Parish schools
-Closed Tuesday
Livingston Parish schools
-Closed Tuesday
Pointe Coupee Parish schools
-Closed Tuesday
St. Helena Parish Schools
-Dismisses at 12 p.m.
St. James Parish schools
-Closed Tuesday
Tangipahoa Parish Schools
- Half day dismissal
West Baton Rouge Parish schools
-Closed Tuesday
Wilkinson County School District
-Classes will be held virtually
Zachary Community School District
-Closed Tuesday
Colleges
Baton Rouge Community College
-Closing at 12 p.m.
LSU
-Closing at 12 p.m.
Southeastern University
-Closing at 12 p.m.
Southern University
-Closing at 12 p.m.
Other schools
Dalton Elementary School
-Classes will be held virtually
The Dunham School
- Dismissing at 12 p.m.
Episcopal School of Baton Rouge
- 1st- 5th grades dismissing at 11:15 a.m.
- High school and middle school students dismissing at 11:30 a.m.
Gardere community Christian School
- Dismisses at 11:15 a.m.
Glen Oaks Middle School
-Classes will be held virtually
Head Start Baton Rouge locations
- Programs will close at 12:45 p.m. at all locations but Dalton Elementary, it will close all day
Holy Family School
- Dismissing at 11 a.m.
Hosanna Christian Academy
-Closed Tuesday
Impact Charter School
-Closed Tuesday
Inspire Charter Academy
-Closed Tuesday
Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center
-Closed Tuesday
Lanier Elementary School
-Classes will be held virtually
Louisiana Christian University
-Classes will be held virtually
LSU Lab & Early Childhood Education Preschool
- Closing at noon
Parkview Baptist
-High School dismissal- 12:10 p.m.
-Middle School dismissal- 11:30 a.m.
-Elementary dismissal- 11:30 a.m. after lunch
-Early Childhood dismissal- 11:15 a.m.
-Preschool dismissal- 12:30 p.m.
Southern University Laboratory School
-Closed Tuesday
