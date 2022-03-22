List of school closures ahead of inclement weather Tuesday

This story will be updated as schools announce their plans for Tuesday.

Click here for Tuesday's forecast

Stream WBRZ newscasts here

School districts

Ascension Public schools

-Closed Tuesday

Assumption Parish schools

-Closed Tuesday

Central Community school system

-Closed Tuesday

East Baton Rouge Parish school system

- High schools & middle schools dismiss at 11:45 a.m.

- Elementary schools dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

Iberville Parish schools

-Closed Tuesday

Livingston Parish schools

-Closed Tuesday

Pointe Coupee Parish schools

-Closed Tuesday

St. Helena Parish Schools

-Dismisses at 12 p.m.

St. James Parish schools

-Closed Tuesday

Tangipahoa Parish Schools

- Half day dismissal

West Baton Rouge Parish schools

-Closed Tuesday

Wilkinson County School District

-Classes will be held virtually

Zachary Community School District

-Closed Tuesday

Colleges

Baton Rouge Community College

-Closing at 12 p.m.

LSU

-Closing at 12 p.m.

Southeastern University

-Closing at 12 p.m.

Southern University

-Closing at 12 p.m.

Other schools

Dalton Elementary School

-Classes will be held virtually

The Dunham School

- Dismissing at 12 p.m.

Episcopal School of Baton Rouge

- 1st- 5th grades dismissing at 11:15 a.m.

- High school and middle school students dismissing at 11:30 a.m.

Gardere community Christian School

- Dismisses at 11:15 a.m.

Glen Oaks Middle School

-Classes will be held virtually

Head Start Baton Rouge locations

- Programs will close at 12:45 p.m. at all locations but Dalton Elementary, it will close all day

Holy Family School

- Dismissing at 11 a.m.

Hosanna Christian Academy

-Closed Tuesday

Impact Charter School

-Closed Tuesday

Inspire Charter Academy

-Closed Tuesday

Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy and Learning Center

-Closed Tuesday

Lanier Elementary School

-Classes will be held virtually

Louisiana Christian University

-Classes will be held virtually

LSU Lab & Early Childhood Education Preschool

- Closing at noon

Parkview Baptist

-High School dismissal- 12:10 p.m.

-Middle School dismissal- 11:30 a.m.

-Elementary dismissal- 11:30 a.m. after lunch

-Early Childhood dismissal- 11:15 a.m.

-Preschool dismissal- 12:30 p.m.

Southern University Laboratory School

-Closed Tuesday