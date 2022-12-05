Latest Weather Blog
Lindsey Scott Jr. named Walter Payton Award Finalist
Zachary native and Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has been invited to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Announcement Stats Perform released on Monday. The Walter Payton Award is given to the best offensive player in FCS football. Scott is one of three finalists invited to the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
Heading into the quarterfinals with the Cardinals, Scott has accumulated 62 total touchdowns (55 passing and 7 rushing) on 4,185 yards with just six interceptions on the season.
He continued his dominating play in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the Cardinals defeated Furman to advance to the quarterfinals. He finished the game with a SportsCenter Top 10 touchdown pass, a game-winning touchdown pass, and 518 total yards of offense.
Scott has rewritten the FCS record book, being just the third player to pass for seven touchdowns in one game (twice) and he set the single-season record for touchdowns responsible for and points responsible for with 378. His current passing efficiency of 210.6 is higher than the FCS single-season record.
