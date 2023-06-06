73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lightning strike causes attic fire in home on Lone Pine Lane

1 hour 1 minute 31 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 9:26 PM June 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon when a storm passed through the area and lightning struck a home. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, A home at the end of Lone Pine Lane was hit by lightning at 4:26 p.m. The strike sparked a fire in the attic. 

Trending News

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days