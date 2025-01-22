35°
Light power outages sweep through capital region as snow settles, sub-freezing temperatures continue

2 hours 55 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 10:16 AM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — More than 2,000 customers are without power in Livingston Parish following Tuesday's snowfall.

According to Demco, 2,630 of the company's nearly 49,000 customers in Livingston Parish were without power. As of 10:00 a.m., this is about 5% of the parish. 

Demco also reported that West Feliciana had the most significant outage per capita, reporting 7% of its customers without power. However, this is less than 500 people. 

Additionally, Entergy reported that less than 500 people were without power in both Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes. 

For more information about the continued sub-freezing temperatures, stay tuned to The Storm Station Meteorologists' newest forecast.

