LHSAA announces 2022 High School Playoff Brackets

6 hours 29 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, November 06 2022 Nov 6, 2022 November 06, 2022 11:08 PM November 06, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

The LHSAA announcing the high school football brackets Sunday, the first year for the new classifications, select and non select are divided into four divisions each.

NON SELECT NOTABLES

DIVISION I

(5) Zachary

(28) St. Amant

(9) Denham Springs

(24) Covington

DIVISION II

(8) Plaquemine

(25) Jennings

(2) West Feliciana - 1st Round Bye

DIVISION III

(11) Patterson

(22) Port Allen

(14) Sterlington

(19) Baker

DIVISION IV

(5) Haynesville

(28) East Iberville

(10) East Feliciana 

(23) Elton

SELECT NOTABLES

DIVISION I 

(2) Catholic - 1st Round Bye

(11) McKinley

(22) Alexandria

DIVISION II 

(8) Madison Prep - 1st Round Bye

DIVISION III

(8) U-High - 1st Round Bye

Full brackets here: https://www.lhsaa.org/football

