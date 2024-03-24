Latest Weather Blog
Legislators call for resignation of St. Tammany coroner-elect after plans to terminate sexual assault program
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A group of Louisiana state legislators, the Northshore Delegation, called for the resignation of the St. Tammany Parish coroner elect over his plan to terminate the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program when he assumes office.
According to the statement by the delegation, coroner elect Dr. Christopher Tape had multi-state sexual harassment allegations unknown to voters prior to his election, which the delegation previously used to call for his resignation.
The delegation further notes that examining sexual assault victims is the role of the coroner's office, and getting rid of the program would be getting rid of "one of the best in the state... and possibly the nation" for collecting evidence in sexual assault cases.
The St. Tammany Parish SANE Program currently provides services for the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 9, including Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes.
Trending News
"Cutting the SANE program in St. Tammany will leave thousands of survivors without access to highly-trained forensic examiners," the statement said. "The decision to cut the SANE program is a grave disservice to survivors of sexual assault in those parishes."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...