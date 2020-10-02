78°
Left lane remains blocked, right lane open on I-10 East past Airline Hwy in Sorrento
ASCENSION - An accident on I-10 East in Sorrento caused heavy delays Friday afternoon.
I-10 East was closed just past Airline Hwy between Hwy 61 (Exit 187) and Hwy 641 (Exit 194) around 3:30 p.m. The right lane of travel reopened around 3:45 p.m., however congestion remained about three miles in length.
WBRZ reached out to authorities for more information. This is a developing story.
