Left lane remains blocked, right lane open on I-10 East past Airline Hwy in Sorrento

I-10 was closed just past Airline Hwy in Sorrento due to an accident at 3:30 p.m. As of 3:45 p.m., the right lane of travel has reopened; congestion remains

ASCENSION - An accident on I-10 East in Sorrento caused heavy delays Friday afternoon.

I-10 East was closed just past Airline Hwy between Hwy 61 (Exit 187) and Hwy 641 (Exit 194) around 3:30 p.m. The right lane of travel reopened around 3:45 p.m., however congestion remained about three miles in length.

WBRZ reached out to authorities for more information. This is a developing story.

