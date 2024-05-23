88°
Latest Weather Blog
LDWF warns of possible fish kills ahead of streak of high temperatures
BATON ROUGE - With temperatures rising even before the official first day of summer, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns residents of possible fish kills that may be imminent.
The shallow wetlands and aquatic habitats around the state are vulnerable to becoming hypoxic, or low in oxygen. Warm water has a lower capacity to retain oxygen than cooler water, so fish populations are vulnerable to dying off en masse during a heat wave.
Trending News
Fish kills can be reported to the LDWF through its fish kill webpage here. Documenting fish kills is important so that LDWF biologists can investigate as soon as possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for aggravated arson after causing $10,000 of damage to Baton...
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office holding benefit lunch for officer who underwent heart...
-
Texas headstone maker accused of fraud arrested in Baton Rouge after two...
-
Deputies looking for teens who broke into car, shot at vehicle owner...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two seriously hurt in wreck on I-110 Southbound near...