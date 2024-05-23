Thursday AM Forecast: Warmest temperatures yet expected over the long weekend

Wednesday marked the fourth consecutive day of afternoon's at or above 90° this week with more to come. By Monday, heat index values are forecasted in the low-100's for the first time this year.

Today & Tonight: Thursday morning begins warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies around the Capital Area. Temperatures around southern Louisiana begin in the mid to upper 70's and will return to the low-90's this afternoon for a 5th day in a row. Skies will keep partly sunny conditions for the most part today. A few light rain showers cannot be ruled out, especially during the morning commute, though most will stay dry through the end of the workweek.

Like every other night this week, temperatures overnight Thursday will dip into the mid-70's in Baton Rouge with the same accompanying muggy feel.

Up Next: As we conclude what has been a very warm workweek and head towards the long weekend, temperatures continue to rise. Friday afternoon has a forecasted high of 93°, Saturday and Sunday will be a degree or two warmer, and temperatures will peak on Monday close to 95° in the Capital Area. Each morning this weekend will begin in the mid-70's Along with the temps, humidity levels will also rise gradually each day, peaking on Monday and resulting in heat index values likely over 100° on Memorial Day. Skies through Memorial Day weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with rain remaining hard to come by.

The next reasonable chance for a shower or thunderstorm will come early next week as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will not offer much relief from the heat but a short-lived decline in humidity behind the front is likely.

– Emma Kate Cowan

