Lawrence Brooks, oldest surviving WWII veteran and La. native, dies at 112

Photo: National World War II Museum

NEW ORLEANS - Lawrence Brooks, the oldest surviving World War II veteran in the country and a New Orleans native, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 112.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans shared news of Brooks' passing late Wednesday morning.

The National WWII Museum is deeply saddened by the loss of beloved WWII veteran Mr. Lawrence Brooks, who passed away this morning. At 112 years old, he was the oldest surviving WWII veteran in the country. — National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) January 5, 2022

"More than that, he was a dear friend, who celebrated his birthday with us every year starting in 2014, when he was just a spry 105-year-old. His consistent advice when asked for the secret behind his longevity was, 'Serve God, and be nice to people,'" the museum said in a statement.

Brooks was drafted into the U.S. Army when he was 31 and served in New Guinea and the Philippines during World War II.