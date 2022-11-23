57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Law enforcement responding to shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road

Wednesday, November 23 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road. 

Sources said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. 

Officials have not said how many people were injured. This is a developing story.

