Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
It's unclear where the shooting itself took place, but a large law enforcement presence was gathered outside Audubon Self Storage Service on Florida Boulevard as of 1:48 p.m.
No more information was immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.
