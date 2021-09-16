87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Large law enforcement presence in Addis neighborhood amid reports of gunfire

1 hour 3 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 12:45 PM September 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Several sheriff's deputies were spotted in a West Baton Rouge neighborhood around noon Thursday.

A number of West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen lining Karen Drive near Bradley Court. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were initially called to investigate reports of a shooting, but no victim was found at the scene. 

Authorities said it appeared someone was taken into custody, but no other details have been released at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days