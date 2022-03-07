77°
Lane closures planned on LA 1 at Intracoastal Bridge this week
PORT ALLEN - The Intracoastal Bridge will have one lane closed in either direction Tuesday and Wednesday as crews inspect the structure.
On Tuesday, the inside lane of LA 1 southbound will close across the entire length of the bridge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. On Wednesday, the inside northbound lane will close from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The highway will remain open to regular traffic, but oversized vehicles must detour using I-10 East.
