Landry, GOHSEP hosting news conference briefing state on effects of Hurricane Francine

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are set to hold a news conference Thursday briefing the state following Hurricane Francine making its way through the state on Wednesday.

This is Landry's third news conference on the Category 2 storm in three days. Some parts of the state saw more than half of residents lose power, with winds and rain particularly affecting Morgan City, as well as Assumption and Ascension parishes.

The news conference, which starts at 11:30 a.m., will be available to stream on WBRZ's YouTube page.