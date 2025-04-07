Woman accused of killing 22-year-old, injuring three others in Plank Road hit-and-run arrested

BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of killing one woman and severely injuring another in a hit-and-run crash along Plank Road is now in police custody.

Taquencya Harris, 34, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing 22-year-old LaDerica Stewart and injuring Stewart's cousin Di'Arbonee Smith in a March 30 hit-and-run that happened along Plank Road. Two other people were hurt in the crash.

According to an affidavit, an SUV was driving 12 mph over the speed limit along Plank Road when she struck the group of four people crossing the road around 3:15 a.m. The SUV involved in the crash was later identified as belonging to Harris.

Baton Rouge Police added that Harris later brought the car to a Greenwell Springs Road auto shop and said damage to the front of the car happened when "she had struck a deer."

Detectives said that they later connected the debris found at the scene to the Harris's SUV. A video provided by her boyfriend showed Harris driving the car around the time of the crash.

Harris will be booked on two counts each of injury or death caused by hit-and-run driving and hit-and-run driving, as well as one count each of obstruction of justice and careless operation.