Woman pleads guilty to allowing self-described pedophile to take pornographic pictures of child

GONZALES — A Gonzales woman pleaded guilty Monday to child pornography charges after arranging for a juvenile to be photographed by a self-described pedophile in 2020.

Hannah Kinchen, 40, arranged to have the photos taken for the minor victim’s modeling career between July and October 2020. According to federal court, Kinchen allowed and assisted the photographer in posing the minor victim wearing "scanty attire, including thongs and G-strings." The photographer then sent the pictures through a file-sharing website.

Some of the images qualified as child pornography and some were sold. Kinchen was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography, due to the images being sent to her through a file-sharing website.

Kinchen is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and could face a maximum sentence of 20 years.

When she was arrested in 2023, she faced charges of conspiracy of production, production, conspiracy to distribute and distribution of child pornography.