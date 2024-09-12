76°
WBRZ meteorologist, photographer details Morgan City during, after Hurricane Francine's landfall
MORGAN CITY - WBRZ Storm Station Meteorologist Balin Rogers was reporting from Morgan City as Hurricane Francine came ashore as a Category 2 storm.
He reported as the winds went "above the [government] building" and "around the building" he was reporting nearby. He also said the winds were trying to "blow him around a little bit."
During his coverage, Rogers also ran into his idol, The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore.
WBRZ's Joel Bruce also went out to Morgan City with his drone and detailed the storm's aftermath and the damage caused by the Category 2 hurricane. Watch below:
