Road closures following Hurricane Francine

A number of roads in southeastern Louisiana closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, including:

Ascension Parish:

206 E. Chelsea Street in Gonzales

Acosta Road at La. 1 South in Donaldsonville

Black Bayou Road at Roddy Road in Gonzales

Bryant Street at Seventh Street in Donaldsonville

Cal Road at Chester Diez Road in Gonzales

Division Canal Road at Amite River Road

Friendly Lane at La. 22 in St. Amant

George Rouyea Road at Cades Cove Lane in Gonzales

George Rouyea Road at Posey Bourgeois Road in Gonzales

Gomez Road at Ourso Road in Donaldsonville

La. 1 at La. 405 in Donaldsonville

La. 75 at Bowden Road in Geismar

La. 75 at Waterloo Drive in Geismar

Ourso Road at La. 943 North in Donaldsonville

Rondinaud Lane at La. 1 South in Donaldsonville

Stringer Bridge Road at Travis Road

Assumption Parish:

La. 1 just north of La. 402 is closed due to downed trees

La. 1010 eastbound between La. 1 and La. 308 due to fallen trees



East Baton Rouge Parish:

Christopher Crossing Drive between Bryans Crossing Avenue and Jefferson Highway due to flooding and debris

Delmont Place on Shelley Street between North Foster and Elm Street due to flooding and debris

East Feliciana Parish:

La. 955 near Osdell Lane

Iberville Parish:

7420 Bayou Paul, is closed due to a tree down in the roadway. Please avoid the area.



Livingston Parish:

La. 22 at Bull Run Road

North Doyle and Hopkins roads (closed due to power lines across North Doyle Road and a tree across Hopkins Road.)

Palmer just north of Willie Lane due to tree downed

St. James Parish:

La. 44 at La. 642

La. 3274 at La. 541 in Gramercy

St. Mary Parish:

La. 662 from Zacarter to Bayou L'Ourse

Tangipahoa Parish:

Barringer Road closed until further notice

La. 40 at Sweetwater Road

La. 1064 west of La. 443

West Baton Rouge Parish:

River Road between Bird Heights Avenue and Addis Lane due to large tree blocking roadway

