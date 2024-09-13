Latest Weather Blog
Road closures following Hurricane Francine
A number of roads in southeastern Louisiana closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, including:
Ascension Parish:
206 E. Chelsea Street in Gonzales
Acosta Road at La. 1 South in Donaldsonville
Black Bayou Road at Roddy Road in Gonzales
Bryant Street at Seventh Street in Donaldsonville
Cal Road at Chester Diez Road in Gonzales
Division Canal Road at Amite River Road
Friendly Lane at La. 22 in St. Amant
George Rouyea Road at Cades Cove Lane in Gonzales
George Rouyea Road at Posey Bourgeois Road in Gonzales
Gomez Road at Ourso Road in Donaldsonville
La. 1 at La. 405 in Donaldsonville
La. 75 at Bowden Road in Geismar
La. 75 at Waterloo Drive in Geismar
Ourso Road at La. 943 North in Donaldsonville
Rondinaud Lane at La. 1 South in Donaldsonville
Stringer Bridge Road at Travis Road
Assumption Parish:
La. 1 just north of La. 402 is closed due to downed trees
La. 1010 eastbound between La. 1 and La. 308 due to fallen trees
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Christopher Crossing Drive between Bryans Crossing Avenue and Jefferson Highway due to flooding and debris
Delmont Place on Shelley Street between North Foster and Elm Street due to flooding and debris
East Feliciana Parish:
La. 955 near Osdell Lane
Iberville Parish:
7420 Bayou Paul, is closed due to a tree down in the roadway. Please avoid the area.
Livingston Parish:
La. 22 at Bull Run Road
North Doyle and Hopkins roads (closed due to power lines across North Doyle Road and a tree across Hopkins Road.)
Palmer just north of Willie Lane due to tree downed
St. James Parish:
La. 44 at La. 642
La. 3274 at La. 541 in Gramercy
St. Mary Parish:
La. 662 from Zacarter to Bayou L'Ourse
Tangipahoa Parish:
Barringer Road closed until further notice
La. 40 at Sweetwater Road
La. 1064 west of La. 443
West Baton Rouge Parish:
River Road between Bird Heights Avenue and Addis Lane due to large tree blocking roadway
