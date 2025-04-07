57°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zydeco clinch wildcard spot in playoffs; team could play postseason games in River Center
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zydeco is headed to the postseason.
The hockey team, which is in its second year, has clinched a wildcard spot in the FPHL playoffs, contending to hoist the Commissioner's Cup.
The Zydeco will take on the Blue Ridge Bobcats in the wildcard game on Tuesday, April 15.
The game’s venue will be determined by the final rankings and seeding. If the Zydeco clinch the fourth seed, the game will be played at the Raising Cane’s River Center. A second potential playoff game would be played on Friday, April 18.
Trending News
The Zydeco still has a three-game home stretch this weekend against the Monroe Moccasins on Thursday, followed by a series against the Biloxi Seawolves on Friday and Saturday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish teen starts organization providing accessible Narcan to combat overdoses
-
Attorney explains why BRPD officer who blew over the limit after wreck...
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Local author channels grief through her book, 'Blackbird'
-
Monday marks one month from the deadline to get a Real ID...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season
-
Southern baseball clinches series win in a rubber match with Grambling