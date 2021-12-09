Lafourche officials request public assistance in search for runaway teen

Johnta Robertson

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Authorities in Lafourche Parish are requesting public assistance in their search for a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have runaway from his Thibodaux home.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre issued a news release Wednesday regarding the search for 14-year-old Johnta Robertson who was last seen heading to school Wednesday morning (December 8), and did not return home after school later that day.

Robertson is described as 5'4” in height, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with black hair.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, red and black Adidas shoes, and a red and black hooded sweatshirt with a white polo shirt underneath.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is urged to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or to simply dial 911.