Lady Tigers dominate Tulane 75-58

The LSU women’s basketball team beat Tulane 75-58 for their best win of the season Tuesday night in the Maravich Center.

LSU improved to 3-1 on the season while Tulane dropped to 4-1 suffering its first loss of the season.

The Lady Tigers boasted five players in double figure scoring as Faustine Aifuwa led the way with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. In addition to Aifuwa, four other Tigers finished the night with double figures; Khayla Pointer (14), Alexis Morris (12), Autumn Newby (11) and Jailin Cherry (10).

“If we are going to score that many people in double-figures every night, we’re going to compete,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “The five right there, what do they have? They have experience. They have experience and there’s no substitute for that.”

LSU will next travel to Puerto Rico for the San Juan Shootout for the Thanksgiving break as the Lady Tigers will play New Mexico St. on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and Missouri St. on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.