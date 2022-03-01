La. sheriff's deputy trampled while trying to corral escaped bull

SHREVEPORT - A sheriff's deputy wound up in the hospital after he tried to capture a bull roaming a neighborhood in northern Louisiana.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies showed up after multiple drivers complained about the loose bovine roaming the area of Williams Road. Stock Patrol Sergeant Gary Bailey was one of the first to respond and tried to capture the animal.

When Bailey approached the bull, it went after the deputy, trampling him and goring his leg. Bailey was taken to a hospital by his fellow deputies where he was treated for his injuries.

The department said cowboys with the Panola Livestock Auction eventually corralled the bull into a trailer, and the owner ultimately decided to have the animal auctioned off due to its "aggressive" behavior.