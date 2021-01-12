La. 1 traffic helps deputies bust suspected dollar store robber

BATON ROUGE - Detectives in two parishes are working to connect a man in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail to violent robberies of dollar stores on both sides of the Mississippi River.

Zaccheus Quinn is charged with armed robbery in Baton Rouge. In West Baton Rouge, deputies believe he is responsible for a robbery at a second dollar store, the Dollar General on La. 1 in Brusly. The Baton Rouge robbery was in late November. The Brusly heist was a week later, WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington uncovered through court records.

Quinn is being questioned in connection with a shooting outside the Dollar General a few days before the heist. An off-duty security guard was shot in the parking lot.

At at least one store, deputies said Quinn was able to take $2,000. They believe he used the money to buy a car.

Quinn was arrested, investigators said, after he was followed by a witness from the armed robbery in Brusly and became stuck in traffic off La. 1 near the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz