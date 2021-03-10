KU paying athletic director nearly $1.4M to step down in wake of LSU report

Photo: KU Athletics

The University of Kansas has agreed to part ways with Athletic Director Jeff Long just days after the school split with Les Miles in wake of the Title IX investigation at LSU.

The school confirmed the split in a statement Wednesday afternoon, just a day after it was revealed Miles was being paid a $1.9 million settlement to end his tenure as head football coach. Long hired Miles back in 2018.

Miles was ousted after a 2013 investigation at LSU came to light last week, revealing allegations of misconduct involving student workers.

According to his separation agreement with the university, Long will also be paid a $1.375 million settlement over the remainder of 2021. He'll also get his remaining salary and employee benefits for the rest of March.

Long, who has an extensive career in college sports, was named the head of KU's athletics in August 2018. You can read his statement below.

"Last night, Chancellor Girod and I met and both agreed that it was in the best interest of our student-athletes and program for me to step down as of today. It is not easy, but I leave KU with a heavy heart and profound confidence that I have always acted in the best interests of Kansas Athletics. I have done everything in my control to move Kansas Athletics forward in a positive manner, that’s what makes this most difficult.

When I first began my career in college athletics almost 40 years ago, I was driven by my desire to impact young lives through a common bond—athletics. That purpose is what has carried me each and every day—through the good times and the challenging ones—along my journey.

As I noted yesterday in my press conference, the student-athletes have always been the priority and this decision today is based on that very premise. Values are not simply beliefs—they are defined by actions. It is clear that my continued service as the Director of Athletics would only serve as a distraction to the nearly 500 incredible young men and women in our athletics department, as well as to the outstanding coaches and staff who support them. Last night, I spoke with Chancellor Girod at length about my thought process, as well as with my wife, Fanny. Even though this is extremely difficult for me, this is what is best for KU, for me and for my family, and I am at peace with this decision.

I step down knowing that I did my very best for the University. I was brought to Lawrence by Chancellor Girod with a mandate to move our athletics department forward, to reorganize and professionalize how we conduct our program and I believe we have made great progress toward that end. Along the way, we made strides in academics, fundraising, facilities and diversity and inclusion, among other areas, and I truly believe the best days of Kansas Athletics lie ahead.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to Chancellor Girod for the opportunity to work with him and his staff of quality professionals as the Director of Athletics at Kansas. I also wish to thank all of our incredible student-athletes throughout my two and a half years, as well as our quality coaches and staff for helping us move the program forward. To my senior staff, thank you for your dedication, hard work and collaboration on our journey at KU.

Finally, to you, the Jayhawk faithful, I encourage you to continue to support this program that positively impacts so many young people at KU. I am confident the foundation is strong and Kansas Athletics will make great strides in the months and years ahead."