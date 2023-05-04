"King of Zion City" among several arrested in EBRSO drug raid

BATON ROUGE - Several suspects were arrested Wednesday with thousands of dollars worth of drugs & a dozen firearms being seized, after a months long investigation into a Zion City drug-trafficking ring.

Armored trucks were seen lining up outside a home Wednesday in the area of Ford Street, located off Plank Road.

Multiple arrest warrants were served after a 4 month-long investigation into a drug distributor known as, "The King of Zion City", Clyde Jones Jr. The Sheriff's Office said agents conducted multiple controlled purchases and takeaways from suspects operating in the area.

Deputies along with multiple other agencies including BRPD, ZPD, LPSO & ATF arrested Clyde Jones Jr. and two others. Arrests warrants are pending for 4 other suspects who remain at large.

EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux thanked all participating agencies in a statement saying "I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to combating the street-level distribution of these drugs that are a direct cause of violence in our neighborhoods. We can link so many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses to these types of drug-distribution groups. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations."

The following arrests and seizures are a result of the investigation.

Seized Narcotics and currency (approx. totals)

· 1.75 ounces of Fentanyl (approx. 490 lethal doses) · 11 grams of Crack Cocaine · 1 ounce of Powder Cocaine · 1/4 Pound of Methamphetamine · 4 grams of heroin · 109 dosage units of Oxycodone · 1 gram of MDMA · 29 Suboxone strips · 1/2 pound of Marijuana · 3.4 pounds of Synthetic Marijuana · Numerous items used to “cut/mix” Fentanyl · $56,018

Firearms

· Bushmaster .556 AR-style rifle (stolen from a LSP Unit in 2017) · Del-Ton .556 AR-style short barrel rifle · Serbia AK-47 style pistol · Glock 10 mm handgun · Springfield .45 caliber handgun (reported stolen through EBRSO) · High-point .380 handgun · Jimenez Arms .380 handgun · Glock .45 caliber handgun · Palmetto .556 AR-style pistol · Taurus 38 Special revolver (reported stolen through APSO) · Taurus G2C 9mm handgun · Ruger SR9C 9mm handgun

Arrested: Clyde Jones Jr. (dob 9-15-83) aka “King of Zion City” · PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl) · PWITD Sch. II (Crack Cocaine) · PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone) · PWITD Sch. III (Suboxone) · Poss. of Marijuana · Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia *Was out on previous bond*

Ramarize Singleton (don 8-4-76) aka “Whop” · Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) · Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl) · PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl) · PWITD Sch. II (Meth) · PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine) · PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana) · PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone) · Poss. of MDMA · Poss. of a Stolen Firearm · Poss. of a Firearm with Narcotics · Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Felton Marchand (dob 2-15-70) · Poss. of a Stolen Firearm (the aforementioned LSP Duty Rifle)

At Large: Jarvis White (dob 10-26-84) (At Large) · Distribution of Schedule I (Marijuana) · Distribution of Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)

Larry Guerin (dob 1-20-93) aka “4700 Lucci” (At Large) · Distribution of Schedule II (Fentanyl)/(2 counts) · PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl) · PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana) · Operation of a Clandestine Lab (Fentanyl) · Felon in Poss. of a Firearm (2 counts) · Poss. of a Firearm with Narcotics (2 counts)

Marvin Payne (dob 6-26-1989) aka “Mad Marvin” (At Large) · Operation of a Clandestine Lab (Fentanyl) · Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia *Currently out on previous bond*