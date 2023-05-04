Latest Weather Blog
"King of Zion City" among several arrested in EBRSO drug raid
BATON ROUGE - Several suspects were arrested Wednesday with thousands of dollars worth of drugs & a dozen firearms being seized, after a months long investigation into a Zion City drug-trafficking ring.
Armored trucks were seen lining up outside a home Wednesday in the area of Ford Street, located off Plank Road.
Multiple arrest warrants were served after a 4 month-long investigation into a drug distributor known as, "The King of Zion City", Clyde Jones Jr. The Sheriff's Office said agents conducted multiple controlled purchases and takeaways from suspects operating in the area.
Deputies along with multiple other agencies including BRPD, ZPD, LPSO & ATF arrested Clyde Jones Jr. and two others. Arrests warrants are pending for 4 other suspects who remain at large.
EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux thanked all participating agencies in a statement saying "I’m so proud and grateful for all the work these investigators have put in to combating the street-level distribution of these drugs that are a direct cause of violence in our neighborhoods. We can link so many of our community’s violent crimes, homicides and overdoses to these types of drug-distribution groups. Our agency, particularly our Narcotics Division, is working tirelessly to eradicate these operations."
