Kids learn gun safety as Louisiana 4-H Club holds regional shooting sports event

GONZALES - More than 150 children put their knowledge of gun safety to the test at the southern regional Civilian Marksmanship Program shooting sports event Thursday afternoon.

The event, hosted by Louisiana 4-H Club, brought in sharp shooters from nearly 30 parishes in the southern region of the state. Participants were divided into two groups: Juniors, ages nine to 13, and seniors, ages 14 to 19, and were required to complete at least 8 hours of training before they were eligible to compete.

Robert Breaux, the match director, said learning how to safely operate a firearm at an early age requires a lot of practice and discipline.

"Just as [with] a vehicle, you don't just jump in your car and start driving to get your driver's license. You take driver's ed. Anything that has some element of danger, you need to be educated on how to safely do it," Breaux said.

Range officers like Breaux keep a close eye on the children as they shoot, giving instructions for each step of the process. A volunteer for 15 years, Breaux is grateful to guide the 4-H club members in the direction of protection.

"The most important thing to me, is that if any child that I have any interaction with is never involved in a firearms accident, then our job is done," Breaux said.

Kaeli-Graceyn Bourgoyne, a 17-year-old National Shooting Sports Ambassador for 4-H, began taking shooting lessons at the age of nine. Looking at the younger age group now, she's excited to see them exhibit a firm understanding of firearms.

"Growing up, I didn't know much about guns until I really got started in 4-H so really it allows these kids to know how to properly handle a gun when they see one. And just to know that if they're in a situation, what can they do to keep themselves protected and things like that," Bourgoyne said.

Parents sat with telescopes focused on their child's target, and proudly waited for scores to be announced.

Daniel Lipari says his 13 year old son gained an interest in guns because their family likes to go hunting. Learning key skills through the 4-H program has given him peace of mind.

"If you don't use it responsibly, someone's going to get hurt. Right now, we're teaching them. Hey, they have 10 eyes on them and they know what to do," Lipari said.

With recent legislation signed by Governor Landry, which will allow people over the age of 18 to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, the parents and children believe this enhanced understanding will benefit them in the long run.

"There are people who still carry guns when they shouldn't, so now this allows people if they don't have the time to renew their class, it's good, but at the same time it also has their disadvantages. For people who don't know how to properly shoot a gun, they aren't given the class to teach them how to properly handle one," said Bourgoyne.

Juniors who qualify will go on to compete in a state tournament, and the highest-scoring Seniors will compete in June for a National Championship in Nebraska. Louisiana State 4-H currently holds a national title from a shooting event in 2023, and another in 2021. In 2022, the group took home a 2nd place title nationally.