Kickoff time set for LSU's final home game of the season
BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to wake up a little early to tailgate ahead of the Tiger's final game of the regular season.
The SEC announced Monday that LSU will take on Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 in Tiger Stadium.
The game will broadcast on ESPN.
