62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kickoff time set for LSU's final home game of the season

1 hour 8 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, November 13 2023 Nov 13, 2023 November 13, 2023 1:16 PM November 13, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fans will have to wake up a little early to tailgate ahead of the Tiger's final game of the regular season.

The SEC announced Monday that LSU will take on Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 in Tiger Stadium. 

Trending News

The game will broadcast on ESPN. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days