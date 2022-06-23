Keep Your Eyes on the Sky: Rare planetary alignment happening June 24

For the first time since 2004, on Friday, June 24th several planets will be visible to the naked eye. The rare planetary alignment will be the most visible about 45 minutes before sunrise. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be lined up in their proximity to the sun. The Earth’s moon will also be visible during this phenomenon. The ecliptic will be best visible starting from the East and following the plane of planets to the South. Mercury will be the closest to the sun. Venus will be the brightest. Earth's moon will be in the waning crescent phase. Mars will have a reddish hue. Jupiter will also be very bright, and Saturn will be the hardest to spot. You will just have to draw an imaginary line from the planets and it will lead to Saturn across the sky.

The planets have been visible since early June, but starting Friday, June 24th this will be the first time that they are in line, along with the moon. The planets will remain visible until the end of summer. Venus and Saturn will start to become less visible as we head into September.

If you happen to catch a good photo of this rare alignment send it in to us at weather@wbrz.com! The WBRZ weather team would love to share your photos.