K9 recovering after suspect shot at deputies in Tangipahoa Parish

PONCHATOULA - A sheriff's office K9 who took a bullet to the jaw when a suspect opened fire on law enforcement is now back home recovering after the ordeal.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office gave an update on Bella's condition Monday, saying the four-legged deputy was grazed by gunfire and had to get stitches. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect who shot at the deputies was arrested, along with two others, after a standoff near Ponchatoula early Sunday morning.

They were booked on several charges, including attempted first-degree murder. One of those suspects was additionally booked with injuring a police animal.

“She seems happy to be here today, and we’re happy to have her," said Chief Jimmy Travis, with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office.

Read more on the shooting here.