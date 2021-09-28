Jury selected for man accused in 2015 killing of BR couple

BATON ROUGE-Dozens of potential jurors sat patiently in the courtroom at the 19th JDC.

The fourth panel of the jury selection process is set to begin, and it's happening about six years after Dennis and Suzanne Duplantier were beaten, bound, and kidnapped from their Highland Road home.

Their families called the police after they hadn't heard from them. Inside the home, authorities found the couple's safe open and a large amount of money missing.

"Every time there's a murder or homicide, it sets you back, not just as a person but as a community," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

The Duplantier's bodies were found inside their vehicle that was left abandoned at a truck stop in Hammond.

Ernesto Alonso and Frank Garcia were charged with their murders.

Garcia is headed to trial first.

"We're now carrying out the last part of our job in this case and hopefully will get towards whatever the jury sees being justice in this case," Moore said.

Prosecutors have combed through the evidence. District Attorney Hillar Moore said that he's confident about the case and the jury selection process moving forward.

"Both parties get to ask potential jurors questions about their feelings and interpretations of the law. It's a long process. It's a very important process in the trial itself. It just takes a lot of patience," he said.

As of Tuesday evening, all 12 jurors and two alternatives have been selected.

A hearing has been set for Ernesto Alonzo. He will be back in court in December.