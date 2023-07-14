Jury hears arguments in case involving long-ignored claims of foster home abuse

LIVINGSTON - A jury is deliberating eight child sex abuse charges filed against a man related to a pair of politically connected Livingston Parish officials.

John Mack is accused of rape and other crimes involving foster children. Mack is the uncle of a state representative and a Livingston Parish council member - and his connections led the local district attorney to step aside from the case.

Judge Charlotte Foster gave the case to jurors about 11 a.m. Friday. They’re to weigh three accusations of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The alleged crimes occurred from 2011 to 2015. The case was stalled until a new witness came forward in 2021. Defense lawyers claim the accusations were made up.

State Rep. Sherman Mack and Councilman Shane Mack say they have been estranged from their uncle for years.