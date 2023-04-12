Accused rapist released on bond after trial delay in high-profile abuse case; lawmakers release statement

LIVINGSTON - In a rare move, state lawmakers released a statement addressing the release of a man who was charged in a high-profile rape case after that person was freed on bond.

John Mack was allowed out of jail on a $250,000 bond, officials confirmed Tuesday. He was previously held without bond by order of a judge but was granted bail at the request of his attorney, who argued that Mack is elderly and has been jailed since his arrest.

While out on bond, Mack will remain under house arrest and be subject to tracking via an ankle monitor. He's only allowed to leave his home for doctor visits, meetings with his attorney or court appointments. He's also under a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. curfew.

Officials in Livingston Parish say jury selection was scheduled for Tuesday but was canceled, delaying the trial.

Mack's lawyer John McClindon said he has pushed for a quick trial in this case because his client has been locked up without bond since his arrest. McClindon said the Attorney General's Office recently turned over new evidence, and there was not enough time to get through it.

“We were prepared to go to trial in May and stand ready to do so; unfortunately the defense attorney requested a continuance and got the trial pushed back further," Leon Cannizzaro, Criminal Division Director at the Louisiana Department of Justice said. "At Monday's bond hearing, we presented evidence that highlighted our concern for the safety of the victim(s) and the public. Additionally, within three days of verifying the discovery information, we turned it over to defense counsel. Anything insisting otherwise is spin.”

Mack has been awaiting trial since February 2022, when a grand jury indicted him for aggravated first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The case, which involved a child in foster care, was the subject of several WBRZ Investigative Unit reports and Senate committee hearings.

The victim's current guardian said the teen, who was 6 when the alleged abuse started, tried to report it for nearly a decade and went through multiple forensic interviews with law enforcement during that time, but nothing was done.

“Because the committee has held several hearings regarding the particulars with this case and concerns that arose with the Department of Children and Family Services, we want to ensure the proper safeguards are put in place to protect the victims and their families,” Sen. Regina Barrow, chair of the committee, said in a statement.

Mack is related to a state representative and a Livingston Parish councilman, both of whom say they've had no contact with him for more than a decade. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office took over the prosecution after Livingston Parish DA Scott Perrilloux recused his office.