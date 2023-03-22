77°
Jury finds N.O. man guilty of Baton Rouge man's shooting death in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS – A jury on Tuesday convicted a New Orleans man of killing a Baton Rouge man last year in the French Quarter.
The jurors found James Patton guilty of manslaughter in the death of Russell Ricou. He had been charged with second-degree murder.
According to The Times-Picayune, defense attorneys argued that Ricou was drunk and tried to fight Patton on Jan. 10, 2022.
Prosecutors said Patton started to argue with Ricou and shot him without warning.
Patton will be sentenced May 1st.
