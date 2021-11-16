Julio Lugo, former shortstop for Boston Red Sox, dies at 45

Julio Lugo

Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of former shortstop and World Series Champion, Julio Lugo.

The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo.



We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021

Lugo passed away Monday, one day shy of his 46th birthday, according to CNN.

The 45-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for a total of seven teams throughout his 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston's 2007 World Series championship team.

Lugo was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2000, according to MLB.com, and, besides the Red Sox, some of the other teams he played for included the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Atlanta Braves.