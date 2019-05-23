Judges orders sanity hearing for man who allegedly shot Baton Rouge cop

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting at his family and wounding a Baton Rouge police officer last year will undergo a hearing to determine if he was sane at the time of the crime.

Doctors initially found Eugene Thomas Jr. not competent to stand trial last August. However, further evaluation led doctors to deem him competent to stand trial for five counts of attempted murder. His attorneys have entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

On Thursday, a judge ordered a hearing for Aug. 13 to determine whether Thomas was of sound mind when he allegedly committed the crime.

Thomas opened fire on several family members after they drove to meet him back in February. Thomas fled the scene in one of the family member's vehicles.

BRPD officer Shane Totty found Thomas after the shooting, and the gunman opened fire on the officer when he tried to question him. Totty was injured by shrapnel after bullets pierced his police cruiser.

Thomas was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm.