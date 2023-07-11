Judge rules that two officers will not face obstruction of justice charges for role in Ronald Greene death

A judge quashed two counts filed against Louisiana officers connected with the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in State Police custody, according to CNN.

Greene was arrested in May of 2019 after a chase ended in a crash. Responding troopers said Greene was resisting arrest and struggling, but body camera footage released years later showed Greene being pulled from his vehicle and being violently beaten. Greene's family was told that he had died on impact in the crash.

Former state troopers John Peters and Dakota DeMoss will no longer face obstruction of justice charges in the case, according to court documents filed Monday.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Rogers ruled that two statements Peters made during the course of the investigation "did not meet the standard" to count as obstruction of justice.

“(Peters) is alleged to have said ‘Bury it in the report,’ and ‘Don’t send the videos unless the (meaning the DA) asks for it,’” the judge’s ruling said, according to CNN. “‘Bury it in the report’ presumably is an admonition not to destroy, alter or remove inculpating evidence from a report, but to place it in the middle or towards the end of the report where a reader might overlook it.”

DeMoss was accused of having turned off his body camera audio, but Rogers determined this also did not constitute obstruction.

