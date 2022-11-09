Juban Crossing Kohl's store closed permanently after flood

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Kohl’s department store in the Juban Crossing shopping center will not reopen after being damaged in August’s flooding.

A spokesperson for the department store confirmed that the Crossing Way location will be closed permanently. Lyra O’Brien said customers can still find great value at the Baton Rouge store located on North Mall Drive.

O’Brien said all Kohl’s associates have been offered positions at other area stores. Anyone who chose not to take a new position will be offered a severance package.

The Crossing Way store closed in August after historic flooding devastated much of Denham Springs.

For more information on job openings in Livingston Parish, check out the Chamber of Commerce's website by clicking here.