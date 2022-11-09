63°
Latest Weather Blog
Juban Crossing Kohl's store closed permanently after flood
DENHAM SPRINGS – The Kohl’s department store in the Juban Crossing shopping center will not reopen after being damaged in August’s flooding.
A spokesperson for the department store confirmed that the Crossing Way location will be closed permanently. Lyra O’Brien said customers can still find great value at the Baton Rouge store located on North Mall Drive.
O’Brien said all Kohl’s associates have been offered positions at other area stores. Anyone who chose not to take a new position will be offered a severance package.
The Crossing Way store closed in August after historic flooding devastated much of Denham Springs.
Trending News
For more information on job openings in Livingston Parish, check out the Chamber of Commerce's website by clicking here.
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
24-building condo development, lakefront promenade planned for Spanish Town
-
Controversial school board member quits race, then rejoins after forcing surprise runoff...
-
Governor calls infant's death 'absolute failure,' won't comment on DCFS leader after...
-
Governor addresses infant's death after DCFS misstep
-
Status quo: Incumbents coast to reelection in local Congressional races
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: West Feliciana QB Joel Rogers
-
LSU sitting at No. 7 in newest CFP rankings
-
Saints vs. Ravens loss
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...