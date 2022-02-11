Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow's meteoric rise to Super Bowl star - catch up on WBRZ's coverage before the big game
-Joe Burrow selected first overall in 2020 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship at LSU.
-Burrow's promising first season with the Bengals is cut short by a devastating leg injury.
-Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals to their first AFC title in over 30 years, earning a Super Bowl appearance in his second year as a pro.
-Drew Brees and Joe Burrow reunite for a 20-minute interview ahead of the Super Bowl.
-A Cincinnati bakery adopts Louisiana culture in honor of Joe Burrow, introducing a Bengals-themed King Cake.
-Joe Burrow's parents talk with WBRZ about their son's rise to fame and being embraced by Louisiana.
-One of Joe Burrow's instructors from LSU reflects on the leadership skills he picked up during his time as a Tiger.
-Burrow surprises his high school football coach with tickets to the Super Bowl.
-Joe Burrow named Comeback Player of Year at NFL Honors ceremony. Former Tigers Ja'Marr Chase and Andrew Whitworth also take home awards for Offensive Rookie of the Year and Walter Peyton Man of the Year, respectively.
