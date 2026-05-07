AAA says crude oil is driving Louisiana gas prices to $4 a gallon

BATON ROUGE - Gas prices in Louisiana have reached a near-record high, at $4 a gallon.

Drivers in the capital area say the higher prices are cutting into their paychecks. Some say they're budgeting differently, while others say they just try not to look at the price.

According to AAA data, the average cost in Baton Rouge is below the state average at $3.94, but some stations in the capital area exceed it.

"This is the first time that the state has seen that 4-dollar-per-gallon mark since July 2022," AAA's Nick Chabirra said, referring to when gas prices had hit a record high.

Although Chabirra said the situation isn't expected to follow a typical pattern. AAA says prices at local pumps depend on crude oil prices.

"I think it's important to remember this isn't really considered a typical year, given the conflict in the Middle East," he said. "That's really what's driving up costs right now, higher crude oil."