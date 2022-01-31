Burrow and Bengals are Super Bowl bound!

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl after a thrilling 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday in Kansas City.

Once again the Bengals pushed their playoff game to overtime and kicker Evan McPherson came in and decided the outcome, this week with a 31 yard game-winning field goal that puts Cincinnati in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

The Bengals defense shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in the second half, allowing Burrow and the offense to come back from a 21-3 deficit.

Burrow becomes the first drafted NFL quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl in his first or second season in the league.

Cincinnati will play either San Francisco, who they last played in the Super Bowl in 1989 or the Los Angeles Rams who could be hosting the game in their new Sofi Stadium outside of LA in two weeks.

