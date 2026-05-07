Baker Branch Library wants residents' input on renovation plans

BAKER — The Baker Branch Library is moving forward with a major renovation and expansion project and the public is invited to weigh in.

An open house style Concept Design Charrette is set for May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Baker Branch Library.

Two design concepts are ready for public review at the event. Architects from GFP Architecture + Interior Design will be on hand alongside library staff to answer questions and take input on the two concepts being considered.