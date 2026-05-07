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Zachary Police looking for suspect in department store theft
ZACHARY — Zachary Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a department store theft.
ZPD shared images of a man who they say stole from Bealls on April 26.
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Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Zachary Police.
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