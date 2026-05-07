Two Pointe Coupee Parish men charged after illegal drugs ordered online and shipped from India

NEW ROADS - Two men were arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish after investigators intercepted illegal drug packages that were shipped from India.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, intercepted the packages before they were delivered.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Darion Jones and 35-year-old Joshua Tran while they were waiting for packages to be delivered under a controlled environment. Jones was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, and Tran was charged with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs.

Investigators say the two separate cases involved hundreds of painkillers called Tapentadol.

"One of them had 800 pills and the other one had 1,000 pills. Some types of pain medications that are sold on the street from $10 to $15 apiece," Pointe Coupee Parish Rene Thibodeaux said.

He told WBRZ the pills might have sold for tens of thousands of dollars on the streets of Louisiana.

"They're trying to get around and use a different method to get drugs into the parish, and they're trying to use the mail, but we're on the lookout. So we have friends in high places and low places," he said.

In a similar case, DeAndre Jackson allegedly ordered several Glock switches through the mail from China last week.

Officials say the arrests are part of a growing trend of illegal items being ordered overseas and shipped to the state.